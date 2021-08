WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Police in West Seneca need your help searching for a missing 18-year-old with autism who was last seen early Tuesday morning.

Officials say John Bochenski was last seen on Wimbledon Court in West Seneca around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Bochenski is believed to be wearing a maroon hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and black sneakers and is believed to be on foot.

If you have any information about his location, you're asked to contact West Seneca police at (716) 674-2280 or 911.