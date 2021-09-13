West Seneca police make arrest after man attacked woman jogging

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WKBW) — West Seneca police announced an arrest has been made after a man allegedly attacked a woman who was jogging on East and West Road on the property of New York State - Office for People with Developmental Disabilities.

Police say officers responded around 1:00 p.m. Saturday to 1010 East and West Road on the property for the report of a man chasing a woman and striking her with a piece of wood.

According to police, the woman reported she was going for a jog when she ran past the man, identified as 19-year-old Ryan Strunk, who allegedly began yelling derogatory comments about women towards her. The woman said she attempted to walk away but Strunk allegedly followed her, continued yelling and then began striking her with a large branch that he picked up off the ground.

The woman was allegedly struck with the large branch around 20 times until she was able to able to get into a DDSO campus safety vehicle parked near the entrance to the complex. Strunk allegedly jumped on the hood of the vehicle and began banging on the hood and windshield.

A West Seneca police officer arrived and displayed his taser after Strunk refused to get off the hood, Strunk then got down off the vehicle and put his hands behind his back. Police say Strunk then allegedly began to fight and attempted to take the officer's gun, kicking the officer and biting the officer's middle finger. An off-duty officer who was passing by assisted the arresting officer and Strunk was taken into custody.

Strunk faces the following charges:

Second degree assault with intent to cause physical injury

Second degree assault with intent to cause physical injury to a police officer

Fourth degree criminal mischief for damage caused to the state vehicle

Resisting arrest

Third degree menacing

He was arraigned in West Seneca Court and remanded to the Erie County Holding Center on $25,000 cash bail or bond, held pending the completion of a forensic mental health evaluation.

The woman suffered pain and bruising but refused medical treatment at the scene, the officer was treated for the bite to his finger at a local hospital and released.