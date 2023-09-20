West Seneca police looking for information in connection to deadly crash on Route 400

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WKBW) — West Seneca police are looking for information in connection to a deadly crash on Route 400 around 1 a.m. on September 9.

Police said officers responded to Route 400 north between Union Road and the I-90 for a report of an accident involving a single motorcycle and located a 38-year-old female victim who died from her injuries.

The roadway was closed for several hours for the investigation.

Police are now asking anyone who may have information on the crash or who may have been driving on Route 400 at this timeframe to contact Lt. Pelow at 716-674-2280.