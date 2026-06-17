West Seneca police issue a reminder to residents after reports of bear sighting

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WKBW) — In a social media post, the Town of West Seneca said a bear was observed in the vicinty if Fireman's Park on Wednesday morning and police and DEC wildlife specialists were aware.

The town shared the following photo in its post:

Town of West Seneca

In a separate social media post, the West Seneca Police Department said there have been a lot of reports of a black bear that was first seen on Wednesday behind the West Seneca Soccer Complex near the creek. At the time of the post, police said the bear was making its way on Treehaven Road. Police also said sightings placed it on Berg Road last night.

"If you see the bear, simply give it space and let it continue on its way," police said in the post. "Bringing in bird feeders, securing garbage, and removing other food sources will help encourage our visitor to move along. Black bears generally avoid people, and attacks on humans are rare."

You can find more information on black bears on the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation website here.