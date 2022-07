WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The West Seneca Police Department is investigating an incident that happened Friday night on Edson Street.

Officers were called to Edson Street around 11:40 p.m.

Police say a 29-year-old man had been stabbed multiple times. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

West Seneca Police identified a 24-year-old man as a suspect. He was taken into custody.

This is an ongoing investigation.