West Seneca police investigate assault involving brass knuckles, taser

Posted at 12:08 PM, Jul 23, 2021
WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WKBW) — West Seneca police are investigating an assault that occurred on July 13 that involved a brass knuckles and taser.

Police say the assault occurred on Chamberlin Drive and the victims were allegedly assaulted with brass knuckles and a taser by several people in a white Dodge Charger.

According to a post on the department's Facebook page, police have been able to identify the suspects but are hoping to obtain video evidence that was taken by an uninvolved third party witness that was reportedly at the scene.

"We are hoping that individual can come forward (anonymously or not) and provide the video. Please contact Family Offense/Juvenile Bureau Detective K at 674-2280 or our Anonymous Tipline at 675-8423," the post says.

