West Seneca police inform residents of fireworks tests at Highmark Stadium Wednesday

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WKBW) — West Seneca police say the pyrotechnics company used by the Buffalo Bills will be conducting tests Wednesday evening at Highmark Stadium.

Just a heads up that the pyrotechnics company used by the Bills will be conducting tests this evening at the stadium. If the last test is any indication they are basically the final boss of fireworks so plan ahead accordingly if you have pets/loved ones sensitive to fireworks. pic.twitter.com/YDgwWGQAmr — West Seneca Police (@wspolice) June 16, 2021

A similar exercise was performed in April and police received several calls from concerned residents.