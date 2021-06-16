Watch
West Seneca police inform residents of fireworks tests at Highmark Stadium Wednesday

Adam Unger
Transit Drive-in fireworks
Posted at 1:11 PM, Jun 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-16 13:11:29-04

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WKBW) — West Seneca police say the pyrotechnics company used by the Buffalo Bills will be conducting tests Wednesday evening at Highmark Stadium.

A similar exercise was performed in April and police received several calls from concerned residents.

