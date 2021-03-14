West Seneca police, firefighters rescue man who fell down hill into Cazenovia Creek

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WKBW) — West Seneca police officers, firefighters, and the water rescue team helped rescue a man who fell down a hill and into Cazenovia Creek on Saturday.

Video from Fire Buff NY shows officers and firefighters helping to rescue the man, Saturday afternoon.

3/13:21 17:12 hours Vigilant Fire Dept., West Seneca Police and the West Seneca Water Rescue team rescued a man who fell down a hill into Cazenovia Creek. The man was taken to the hospital for treatment. Several West Seneca Police Officers were also treated at the scene @wspolice pic.twitter.com/G3SsWYqzTG — FBNY (@FBNY_WNY) March 14, 2021

According to police, officers were called around 4:30 p.m. Saturday to help locate an 18-year-old man who left a New York State group home residence.

Officers then found that he had fallen down an embankment and into the creek, and that he was suffering from leg and back injuries.

Police say he was transported to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries and for hypothermia and is expected to be okay.