Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

West Seneca Police Department warns of text message scam

text scam.jpg
WKBW
text scam.jpg
Posted at 10:20 AM, Jan 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-17 10:20:10-05

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The West Seneca Police Department has issued a warning about a text message scam it has been made aware of.

According to police, text messages are being sent that offer the recipient a discount on a WSPD hoodie.

wspd scam web.jpg
A screenshot of the scam text message.

In a post on the department's Facebook page, police said "if you receive a text message like this, it is simply a scam." In addition, the department said similar text messages have reportedly been going around the area including the Town of Orchard Park Police Department.

"So please do not reply, and do not click the link. Simply delete the message. Remind your loved ones not to fall for scams today! If a text or email or someone sliding into your dm's seems suspicious or wants your personal info, think twice and get a 2nd opinion!"
- WSPD

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
BUFFALO_BILLS.png

Buffalo Bills