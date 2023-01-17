West Seneca Police Department warns of text message scam

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The West Seneca Police Department has issued a warning about a text message scam it has been made aware of.
According to police, text messages are being sent that offer the recipient a discount on a WSPD hoodie.
In a post on the department's Facebook page, police said "if you receive a text message like this, it is simply a scam." In addition, the department said similar text messages have reportedly been going around the area including the Town of Orchard Park Police Department.
"So please do not reply, and do not click the link. Simply delete the message. Remind your loved ones not to fall for scams today! If a text or email or someone sliding into your dm's seems suspicious or wants your personal info, think twice and get a 2nd opinion!"
- WSPD