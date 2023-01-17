West Seneca Police Department warns of text message scam

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The West Seneca Police Department has issued a warning about a text message scam it has been made aware of.

According to police, text messages are being sent that offer the recipient a discount on a WSPD hoodie.

West Seneca Police Department A screenshot of the scam text message.

In a post on the department's Facebook page, police said "if you receive a text message like this, it is simply a scam." In addition, the department said similar text messages have reportedly been going around the area including the Town of Orchard Park Police Department.