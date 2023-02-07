West Seneca Police Department searching for missing 41-year-old woman

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The West Seneca Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing 41-year-old woman.

Police said 41-year-old Anna Daniels was last seen on Monday around 2:45 p.m. on Court Street in Buffalo leaving Taki's Diner and no one has seen her or been able to reach her by phone since.

According to police, family members say it is unlike Daniels to disappear and not be in contact like this.

Daniels is described as approximately 5'9" tall with brown eyes and brown hair with blonde highlights. She was wearing black yoga pants, a black t-shirt with "Taki's" on the front, a long dark green bubble jacket and tall, black leather boots. She was driving her red Mitsubishi SUV with NY license plate # JJB1211.

If you have information police ask you to contact Det. Fibich at (716) 558-3155 or WSPD dispatch at (716) 674-2280.