West Seneca Police Department partners with Home Depot for Christmas tree giveaway

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The West Seneca Police Department announced it will partner with Home Depot on Ridge Road for a Christmas tree giveaway.

Police said they will be donating approximately 25 Christmas trees and stands, along with 300 bulb light strands to go with each one.

The giveaway will be first-come-first-served and will take place Saturday at 9 a.m. at the police garage that is located in the parking lot behind Town Hall at 1250 Union Road. The trees will be handed out by volunteer officers.

"The trees, stands, and lights are being donated by Home Depot and are intended to be given out to any families that may be in need or struggling this holiday season," the department's Facebook post says.

Police said they will not be doing background checks, it will strictly be on the honor system and no one will be turned away.

"If your family is in need of a tree or you want to pick one up on behalf of a family that does, stop by at 9am this Saturday," the department's Facebook post says.