West Seneca police attempt to identify person accused of stealing plants from Mike Weber Greenhouses

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WKBW) — West Seneca police are asking for the public's assistance locating the person accused of stealing plants from Mike Weber Greenhouses.

Police say around dawn the last few mornings a person has stopped at Mike Weber Greenhouses on French Road and helped themselves to a number of plants.

Joseph Weber, who says he owns Mike Weber Greenhouses, said in a post on the WNY Gardeners Facebook group that the person is not just randomly taking plants, they know what they need and they are shopping.

"We believe them to be some sort of shady landscapers that do not feel that they have to pay for the product they are installing. If you are having any plants installed at your home or business take a second to look at the vehicle they are driving," Weber said in the post.

According to police the person appears to be driving a gray or silver older model Ford Ranger pickup truck.

Anyone with information is asked to call (716) 675-8423.