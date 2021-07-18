Watch
West Seneca police attempt to identify man who allegedly stole donation bin

West Seneca Police Department
Posted at 3:22 PM, Jul 18, 2021
WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WKBW) — West Seneca police are asking for the public's assistance identifying a man who allegedly stole the Oishei Children's Hospital donation bin from a local retail store.

Police say those who may have information should contact Det. Gallagher at (716) 674-2280 or the tip line at (716) 675-8423.

