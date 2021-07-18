West Seneca police attempt to identify man who allegedly stole donation bin

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WKBW) — West Seneca police are asking for the public's assistance identifying a man who allegedly stole the Oishei Children's Hospital donation bin from a local retail store.
Police say those who may have information should contact Det. Gallagher at (716) 674-2280 or the tip line at (716) 675-8423.
Can you identify this individual who swiped the Oishei Children's Hospital donation bin from a local retail store. It may seem like an elaborate heist straight out of Hollywood but we can assure you it's real.— West Seneca Police (@wspolice) July 18, 2021
Contact Det. Gallagher at 674-2280 or our Tip Line at 675-8423. pic.twitter.com/rWwygoOry0