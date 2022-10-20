Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

West Seneca police asking for public assistance in locating missing vulnerable adult

WEST SENECA MISSING VULNERABLE ADULT.jpg
West Seneca Police Department
WEST SENECA MISSING VULNERABLE ADULT.jpg
Posted at 2:49 PM, Oct 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-20 14:49:31-04

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WKBW) — West Seneca police need your help in locating a missing vulnerable adult.

Police said 27-year-old Eric Czechowski has not been seen since Wednesday. He was last seen on Burch Avenue and based on limited cell tower data he is believed to still be on foot in the West Seneca and South Buffalo area but may be headed towards Depew.

According to police, Czechowski may be in mental health crisis and is in need of his medication.

Czechowski is described as 5' 7" tall and 180 pounds with brown hair and a beard that is currently longer and thicker than pictured above. He is believed to be wearing black pants and a black hoodie with a thin black jacket over it and blue and orange slides with black socks.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 716-674-2280 or dial 911. Complaint #22-018931.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SeeItOn7-Halloween-1280x720-Social.jpg

Share your Halloween pictures with 7 News!