WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Fresh tire marks and torn-up grass are now cutting across soccer fields in West Seneca after town leaders say teenagers may be responsible for a recent act of vandalism at a town park.

New photos show deep scars left behind across parts of the fields, damage residents say is both frustrating and difficult to look at.

"It's horrible, it's just nasty," Carol Derylak said while reacting to the damage.

People who use the park regularly say the fields are normally filled with families, dog walkers, and kids playing sports.

Now, some say a space meant for the community has been left damaged by what officials describe as careless behavior.

"It’s ridiculous people do that. This is such a nice park," said Paul Larusch. "They got to keep it safe and clean."

West Seneca Town Supervisor Gary Dickson says the damage was not accidental.

WATCH: West Seneca officials say teenagers may be behind vandalism that ripped up soccer fields

West Seneca officials say teenagers may be behind vandalism that ripped up soccer fields

"It’s irresponsible, just people doing it just for fun," Dickson said.

Town officials say the vandalism is part of a recent uptick in problems happening at several town parks and restroom facilities.

In response, the town says it is working with the West Seneca Police Department and exploring the possibility of adding additional security cameras throughout the park system.

Bathrooms at Harlem Road Park will now close daily at 3 p.m., though portable restrooms have been brought in for park visitors.

Some residents say increased surveillance is necessary if it helps identify whoever is responsible.

"More surveillance would definitely do it," Derylak said. "It would catch them."

Dickson crews are repairing the fields, but the damage may remain visible for some time.

"The scars of this will be here for a while," Dickson said.

Dickson also tells WKBW that the town police department believes it may know who is responsible for the vandalism.

