West Seneca man sentenced to probation in connection to deadly hit-and-run in Cheektowaga in February 2022

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 33-year-old Frankie C. Hauser of West Seneca was sentenced in Erie County Court to five years of probation.

Erie County District Attorney's Office

The district attorney's office said on February 26, 2022, Hauser was driving a Jeep on Clinton Street in the Town of Cheektowaga when he hit 64-year-old Paul Kitchen who was walking underneath the I-90 bridge. Kitchen was walking along the side of the road with the assistance of a walker when he was hit by Hauser from behind. Hauser drove away from the scene without reporting the incident to police.

Another motorist saw Kitchen in the road and called 911. He was taken by ambulance to ECMC where he died from his injuries.

7 News spoke to Kitchen's family in March 2022, his family described him as fun-loving, funny, and regimented and said he was killed on his 64th birthday.

WATCH: Family of Cheektowaga hit and run victim remembers him as "fun-loving" and "funny"

Family of Cheektowaga hit and run victim remembers him as "fun-loving" and "funny"

Hauser pleaded guilty to one count of leaving the scene of an incident without reporting resulting in death in February.