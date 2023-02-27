West Seneca man sentenced to prison for possession of child pornography

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The U.S. Attorney's Office announced that 35-year-old Shawn Johnson of West Seneca was sentenced to serve 48 months in prison for possession of child pornography.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, in September 2019 investigators discovered an IP address, traced to Johnson, attempting to download suspected child pornography using the internet.

A search warrant was obtained for his residence in December 2019 and as investigators executed the warrant they found Johnson in his bedroom smashing a laptop computer against the wall and trying to damage it.

Officials said the laptop was seriously damaged and was sent to the FBI's Digital Forensics Analysis Unit Laboratory and data was recovered. The hard drive contained numerous images and videos of child pornography.