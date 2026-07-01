West Seneca man sentenced to prison after hitting pedestrian and leaving the scene in North Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 45-year-old Samuel Baer, of West Seneca, was sentenced Wednesday in Erie County Court and received an indeterminate sentence of two to six years in prison and his New York State driver’s license was revoked for six months.

According to the DA, on September 25, 2024, the victim, 59-year-old Joseph W. Domnissey, fell onto the road while crossing at an intersection near the 2000 block of Elmwood Avenue between Hertel Avenue and Hinman Avenue in Buffalo. A good Samaritan, who was stopped at the red light, exited his vehicle to attempt to help Domnissey and stop incoming traffic.

The DA said Baer was driving his pickup truck south on Elmwood Avenue and drove through the green light and hit Domnissey. He then veered into the northbound lane and onto a grass-covered lot before he continued to drive south on Elmwood.

Domnissey was taken by ambulance to ECMC, where he was pronounced dead.

Baer pleaded guilty to one count of leaving the scene of an incident resulting in death in September 2025.