West Seneca man sentenced for sexually abusing a child

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 54-year-old Robert S. Riggs of West Seneca was sentenced in State Supreme Court to six months in jail and 10 years probation.

According to the district attorney's office, between December 1, 2010 and January 31, 2011, Riggs subjected the juvenile victim to sexual contact by forcible compulsion at a location in the Town of West Seneca.

He pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree sexual abuse in July.

A final order of protection was issued on behalf of the victim for the next 10 years.