West Seneca man pleads guilty to sexually abusing a child

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 53-year-old Robert S. Riggs of West Seneca pleaded guilty in State Supreme Court to one count of first-degree sexual abuse.

According to the district attorney's office, between December 1, 2010 and January 31, 2011, Riggs subjected the juvenile victim to sexual contact by forcible compulsion at a location in the Town of West Seneca.

EDITOR'S NOTE: 7 News has chosen to use Riggs' mugshot in accordance with our station mugshot policy, as he has pleaded guilty. You can read our full mugshot policy here.

Riggs is scheduled to be sentenced in October. He faces a maximum of seven years in prison. He was released on his own recognizance and a temporary order of protection remains in effect on behalf of the victim.