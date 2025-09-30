West Seneca man pleads guilty to leaving the scene after hitting pedestrian in North Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 44-year-old Samuel Baer of West Seneca pleaded guilty in Erie County Court to one count of leaving the scene of an incident resulting in death.

According to the DA, on September 25, 2024, the victim, 59-year-old Joseph W. Domnissey, fell onto the road while crossing at an intersection near the 2000 block of Elmwood Avenue between Hertel Avenue and Hinman Avenue in Buffalo. A good Samaritan, who was stopped at the red light, exited his vehicle to attempt to help Domnissey and stop incoming traffic.

Baer was driving his pickup truck south on Elmwood Avenue and drove through the green light and hit Domnissey. He then veered into the northbound lane and onto a grass-covered lot before he continued to drive south on Elmwood.

The DA said Domnissey was taken by ambulance to ECMC where he was pronounced dead.

Baer remains held without bail and faces a maximum of seven years in prison when he is sentenced on December 15.