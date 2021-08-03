West Seneca man killed following rollover crash on NYS Thruway in Henrietta

HENRIETTA, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York State police are investigating a fatal rollover crash on the New York State Thruway Tuesday morning in Henrietta.

Police say a 43-year-old West Seneca man was driving an SUV eastbound on the NYS Thruway in the Town of Henrietta around 6:45 a.m. Tuesday when he allegedly started to drive off the roadway for an unknown reason. The driver then allegedly overcorrected and crossed the eastbound lanes causing the SUV to roll over several times. Four out of the five occupants of the vehicle were ejected.

All five of the occupants were transported to Strong Memorial Hospital.

33-year-old Dustin Jones of West Seneca was transported with life-threatening injuries and later died due to his injuries.

33-year-old Lisa A. Driscoll of West Seneca was transported with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

An 8-year-old and one-year-old child were both transported with non-life-threatening injuries. The one-year-old was secured in a car seat and was the only occupant that was not ejected.

The driver was transported with minor injuries.

Police say charges are pending and more information will be released as it becomes available and the investigation is ongoing.