Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

West Seneca man indicted on second degree murder charge

Handcuffs
WKBW
Handcuffs
Posted at 2:15 PM, Aug 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-18 15:15:32-04

TOWN OF WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that a West Seneca man was indicted on a murder charge Thursday in Erie County Court.

On July 29, 24-year-old Jairus J. Kedzierski allegedly stabbed a man multiple times on Edson Street in the Town of West Seneca.

The victim, 29-year-old Maurice Kidd, Jr. was taken to ECMC where he was pronounced dead.

The district attorney's office said the alleged fight occurred after the allegation that Kedzierski attempted to sexually abuse a female victim.

Kedzierski was arraigned on an indictment charging him with one count of second-degree murder one count of first-degree attempted sexual abuse. He is scheduled to return to Erie County Court on August 25 for a pre-trial conference. He is currently being held without bail. If convicted on the murder charge, he will face a maximum sentence of 29 years to life in prison.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Buffalo-Strong-A-Community-United-480x360.jpg

Buffalo Strong: A Community United