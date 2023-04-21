West Seneca man facing child pornography charges

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The U.S. Attorney's Office announced that 37-year-old Corey Beasley of West Seneca was arrested and charged by criminal complaint with production, receipt, and possession of child pornography involving prepubescent minors.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, West Seneca police received a report in January that sexually explicit images were found on a tablet belonging to Beasley. A search warrant was executed at his residence and 16 electronic devices were seized. Several naked and sexually explicit images of a minor victim and other images of suspected child pornography were allegedly found on his devices.

Beasley made an initial appearance before U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael J. Roemer and was held pending a detention hearing on May 2. The U.S. Attorney's Office said the charges carry a mandatory minimum penalty of 15 years in prison and a maximum of 30 years.