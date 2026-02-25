West Seneca man arrested for possession of child sexual abuse material

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York State police announced 46-year-old Randolph Volino, of West Seneca, was arrested and charged with one count of promoting a sexual performance by a child and one count of possession of a sexual performance by a child.

Police said the arrest followed an investigation by the New York State Police Clarence BCI – Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. Volino was arraigned in West Seneca Town Court and ordered held at the Erie County Jail on $50,000 bail.

State Police ask anyone with information regarding Volino that may be relevant to the investigation to call SP Batavia at 585-344-6200.