WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York State Police announced Thursday the arrest of a West Seneca man for possession of sexual performance by a child, a crime considered a felony in the state.

On Dec. 20, 2019, state troopers out of SP Boston received information about a possible possession of sexual performance of a child case. A later investigation determined that 39-year-old Terry Wilcoxen did possess child pornography.

Wilcoxen was arrested and transported to Erie County Holding Center.