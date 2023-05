WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WKBW) — A West Seneca man was arrested on May 18 after he was found in possession of a weapon on school grounds.

The man, 57-year-old Darren E. McCormick Jr., was arrested after a complainant reported that McCormick was in possession of a gun at Ledgeview Elementary School in Clarence.

McCormick was at the school delivering flowers from a flower shop where he works.

McCormick was issued an appearance ticket returnable to the town of Clarence court for June 8.