Buffalo man arrested following execution of search warrant

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Erie County Sheriff John C. Garcia announced 33-year-old Andrew Halbert of Buffalo was arrested following an investigation by the Erie County Sheriff's Office Narcotics and Intelligence Unit.

The unit launched an investigation after receiving reports of Halbert storing and selling large amounts of cocaine across Erie County.

A search warrant was conducted on March 20 for Halbert's 2011 Toyota Sienna. Police located his vehicle in front of a residence in West Seneca and seized over eight ounces of cocaine during their search.

Halbert was arrested the same day and charged with criminal possession of narcotics and criminal possession of a narcotic with intent to sell. He is being held at the Erie County Holding Center.

Halbert was also arrested March 16 in Grand Island for a felony count of criminal possession of a loaded firearm.