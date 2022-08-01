Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

West Seneca man arraigned on murder charges

Handcuffs
WKBW
Handcuffs
Posted at 10:48 AM, Aug 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-01 10:48:23-04

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WKBW) — A West Seneca man was arraigned on second-degree murder charges Monday morning.

24-year-old Jairus J. Kedzierski of West Seneca was arraigned in the West Seneca Town Court on one count of murder in the second degree.

On Friday, July 29, Kedzierski allegedly stabbed the victim multiple times at approximately 1:40 p.m on Edson Street in West Seneca.

The victim, a 29-year-old man, was transported to Erie County Medical Center after the incident where he was pronounced dead.

Kedzierski is scheduled to return for a felony hearing on Thursday, Aug. 4 at 5 p.m. He was remanded without bail.

If Kedzierski is convicted of the murder charge he will face a maximum sentence of 25 years to life in prison.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Buffalo-Strong-A-Community-United-480x360.jpg

Buffalo Strong: A Community United