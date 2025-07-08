West Seneca man accused of leaving the scene after hitting pedestrian in North Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 44-year-old Samuel Baer of West Seneca was arraigned Tuesday in Erie County Court on an indictment charging him with one count of leaving the scene of an incident resulting in death.

According to the DA, on September 25, 2024, the victim fell onto the road while crossing at an intersection near the 2000 block of Elmwood Avenue between Hertel Avenue and Hinman Avenue in Buffalo. A good Samaritan, who was stopped at the red light, exited his vehicle to attempt to help the victim and stop incoming traffic.

Baer was allegedly driving his pickup truck south on Elmwood Avenue and is accused of driving through the green light and hitting the victim in the roadway. He then allegedly veered into the northbound lane and onto a grass-covered lot before he continued to drive south on Elmwood.

The DA said the victim, 59-year-old Joseph W. Domnissey, was taken by ambulance to ECMC where he was pronounced dead.

Baer is accused of leaving the scene of an incident resulting in death without notifying police. He was held without bail and a return court date has not been scheduled. If convicted of the charge, Baer faces a maximum sentence of seven years in prison.