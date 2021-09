WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Two workers from the West Seneca Highway Department are being praised for saving the life of a buck in Cazenovia Creek.

The antlers of the buck became entangled with the antlers of another buck. Video posted to the West Seneca Police Department's Facebook page, which may be disturbing to watch, shows the workers using a saw to free the buck. The other buck had already died.

The surviving buck, appearing dazed and tired, wandered away.