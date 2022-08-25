West Seneca high school teacher receives Fulbright award

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The U.S. Department of State and the Fulbright Foreign Scholarship Board announced today that Laura Low of West Seneca West Senior High School has received a Fulbright award.

Low has been teaching Spanish for 25 years and also serves as World Language Department Chairperson, International Relations Club Advisor, and New York State Seal of Biliteracy Advisor.

"I applied for this program because it offers some of the best means of learning - collaboration and travel - for the purpose of improving as an educator. The opportunity to exchange ideas with colleagues from many different places is invaluable. And through field experience in a school abroad (TBD), I’ll gain fresh perspectives to bring back to the classroom. Participating in this program will offer new, creative ideas to help me continue to engage my students in their study of language and culture. I also look forward to sharing with my colleagues at home what I learn from the experience.” Laura Low

In the Fulbright Teachers for Global Classrooms Program, Low will participate in hands-on research and expand her professional network both nationally and abroad.

The Fulbright Program is funded through the U.S. Congress to the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs.