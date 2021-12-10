West Seneca fire crews, police rescue two cats, dog from apartment fire

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Fire crews and police patrol in West Seneca worked to rescue two cats and a dog from an apartment fire on Thursday.
Crews responded to an apartment on Oakridge Drive in West Seneca due to reports of heavy smoke coming from the apartment.
Just a picture of a cat getting some oxygen to brighten your day.— West Seneca Police (@wspolice) December 10, 2021
Fire crews and patrol responded to Oakridge Dr for a report of an apartment fire and heavy smoke. No one was home but firefighters were able to rescue two cats and a dog from inside. No one was injured. pic.twitter.com/Dwc20VyC19
Officials say no one was home at the time of the fire, and crews were able to give oxygen to one of the cats.
No one was hurt.