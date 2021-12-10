West Seneca fire crews, police rescue two cats, dog from apartment fire

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Fire crews and police patrol in West Seneca worked to rescue two cats and a dog from an apartment fire on Thursday.

Crews responded to an apartment on Oakridge Drive in West Seneca due to reports of heavy smoke coming from the apartment.

Just a picture of a cat getting some oxygen to brighten your day.

Fire crews and patrol responded to Oakridge Dr for a report of an apartment fire and heavy smoke. No one was home but firefighters were able to rescue two cats and a dog from inside. No one was injured. pic.twitter.com/Dwc20VyC19 — West Seneca Police (@wspolice) December 10, 2021

Officials say no one was home at the time of the fire, and crews were able to give oxygen to one of the cats.

No one was hurt.