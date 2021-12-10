Watch
West Seneca fire crews, police rescue two cats, dog from apartment fire

West Seneca Police/Twitter
Posted at 8:25 PM, Dec 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-09 20:25:32-05

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Fire crews and police patrol in West Seneca worked to rescue two cats and a dog from an apartment fire on Thursday.

Crews responded to an apartment on Oakridge Drive in West Seneca due to reports of heavy smoke coming from the apartment.

Officials say no one was home at the time of the fire, and crews were able to give oxygen to one of the cats.

No one was hurt.

