West Seneca family displaced after suspected drunk driver crashes into home

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Justin O’Connor says he was watching TV around 11:40 Tuesday night in his West Seneca home when he heard a noise that jolted him out of his seat.

“I thought it was another earthquake or a bomb dropped, that’s how bad it was,” he said.

Justin’s wife Julie heard it too, and ran downstairs.

“I said ‘What happened? Was it an earthquake? He told me to call 911.”

O’Connor says she could hear a car radio blaring, and a driver, struggling to get out of a vehicle.

“I ran downstairs because I heard the water main break and I turned it off and the truck was literally in my face,” Justin said.

It was then he saw a black pickup truck, smashed beyond belief into the side of their home.

West Seneca Police and Fire arrived on scene moments later, and the O’Connors say the driver took off.

“I don’t know how he had the wherewithal to take his license plate off the back. I have no idea how he got it off so fast but he did,” Justin said.

West Seneca Police say officers caught up with 22 year-old Jack Turner of Orchard Park down Borden, and charged him with DWI and leaving the scene of an accident.

Thankfully, none of the O’Connors were hurt, but the family and their six year-old son with autism are now displaced and living in a hotel. Their home is completely destroyed.

“We thought we might move out of here one day, but not like this,” Julie said. “There’s so much structural damage inside.”

The O’Connors say they don’t feel safe even being in the house to grab belongings.

“We want to thank everyone who has reached out to us and offered their support," Julie said.

