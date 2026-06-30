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West Seneca couple welcomes baby weighing more than 14 pounds

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Dorisha Rodriguez gave birth to a daughter weighing 14 pounds, one ounce.
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BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A West Seneca family is sharing their big baby news with the rest of Western New York.

Dorisha Rodriguez and Dominic Soto welcomed Yemayá India Soto Rodriguez into the world on June 9 weighing 14 pounds, one ounce.

"The hospital staff told us she is one of the largest newborns they have ever delivered," Rodriguez said of the delivery team at Golisano Children's Hospital.

Both mom and her beautiful new daughter are doing well.

Yemayá is Rodriguez's third child. She is home with her big sister, who is 17, and her big brother, who is six.

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