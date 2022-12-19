West Seneca Central School District recognizes bus driver for heroic action

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WKBW) — A First Student bus driver is being called a hero after performing the Heimlich Maneuver on a student.

The West Seneca Central School District said the bus driver, Paul Perry, "went above and beyond the call of duty" when he realized a fifth grader from West Elementary was in distress and possibly choking.

The district said Perry was alerted by another student who initially tried to help. Perry then performed the Heimlich Maneuver and dislodged a gummy bear from the fifth grader's throat.

According to the district, Perry said he had basic first aid and CPR training/certification through the Boy Scouts First Aid rally held at West Seneca West Middle School in 2018 and this was the first time he had to use that training.

Perry was quoted in a post on the district's Facebook page as saying the following:

"It happened fast. I was concerned about the student's emotional and physical state based on what he'd just been through, but he assured me he was okay."

The following Friday, the student's father went out and met Perry and thanked him.

The district said Perry will officially be recognized by the West Seneca Board of Education at the January 3rd meeting.