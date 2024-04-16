West Seneca Central School District names new superintendent

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WKBW) — West Seneca Central School District appoints Dr. Lisa Krueger as the new superintendent in Monday night’s special school board meeting.

After nine months of leading Newfane schools, she will soon be the face of the West Seneca Central School District.

And she is taking over a district facing some major challenges like the possibility of cutting 47 positions before next school year, many of them teaching positions.

“West Seneca is an amazing school community with a strong rich foundation, a strong history, and a past,” she says. “And I know that there are challenges that West Seneca is facing right now and I believe I can make a positive impact in working with stakeholders to help solve those challenges.”

Several teachers that 7 News reporter Yoselin Person spoke with say they are hoping Dr. Krueger will work with them.

“I'm hoping that the new superintendent will be someone who will bring us to the table and be more open and collaborative cause we have not had that in the last couple of months,” says Craig Ersing, a treasurer of West Seneca Teacher Association.

Others say they look forward to Dr. Krueger considering working with the West Seneca Teacher Association.

“What I'm hoping for is that we can return to the way the teacher association is operating. It has always been a collaborative approach,” says Ann Houck, president of the West Seneca Teacher Association. “We’ve always looked at it as if we’re all in the same boat and going in the same direction.”

Meanwhile, others are hoping the school board does not pass the current school budget as is.

“We’re still fighting and we’re hoping that the board will engage us in those conversations and vote no on the current budget that’s being proposed,” Ersing says. “And go back to the drawing table and come up with a plan on what this community is asking for.”

“I think first and foremost to be a leader of integrity and that’s really what I've spent my career doing. Who's honest, who’s fair, who says what I mean and means what I say and stand by my word. So, I think first and foremost I want to establish trusting relationships with all union leaders.”

Dr. Krueger starts her position as the new superintendent on July 1st.