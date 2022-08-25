West Seneca Central School District helps Kindergarteners get ready for the classroom

WEST SENECA, N.Y (WKBW) — It's back to school season in Western New York! Students are getting their notebooks and pencils ready as they enter the classroom. For Kindergarteners, this could be the first time they ever enter a classroom setting.

"These people are as young as four years old starting school in a couple of weeks," West Seneca School District Superintendent, Matthew Bystrak said

So what better way to welcome these kids into learning then by holding the school district's 'On My Way to K!' day.

"It's a great way to kick off the school year for kids who are entering their school career," Bystrak said.

The event had multiple opportunities for kids to build community, meet teachers for the upcoming year, and have some fun. Bystrak said

"It's kind of like a pep rally of sorts... It's exciting to see this many people coming together," Bystrak

At the event, some of the following tables that students could learn from were as follows: