West Seneca Central School District employee arrested for possessing sexual performance material by a child

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The West Seneca Central School District announced that an employee was arrested for possessing sexual performance material by a child under the age of 16.

According to the district, the employee, David Skalski, worked as a bus attendant in its transportation department.

"We are working in partnership with law enforcement on this situation. It is our understanding that none of the charges relate to Mr. Skalski’s employment with the District or West Seneca students," the district said in a statement. "The safety of our students is of utmost importance. Upon learning of this information this morning from the Lancaster Police Department, we took immediate action. As a result, Mr. Skalski is no longer employed by our District."

