West Seneca auction items stolen, community comes together

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WKBW) — On Tuesday, Dec. 6, West Seneca Chamber of Commerce Executive Director, Joseph Kirchmyer, said he noticed items missing from the Community Center auction area along Union Road.

"I came in Tuesday morning and immediately noticed that our decorated box, where people can submit bids for the trees and art, was missing," Kirchmyer said.

Community members have been rallying around the Chamber to support the auction that benefits West Seneca Community Food Pantry, Plymouth Crossroads, and Sensational Fun.

"We have had a lot of support from the community and people wanting to come out and hopefully bid on the trees and art and help the community that way," Director of Community Development, Cheri Forsythe said.

But there is a happy ending, as West Seneca Police Captain James Unger told WKBW that the suspect has been found, and the case is closed as they have paid full restitution.

You can bid until Dec. 14. Here are a few ways you can do so: