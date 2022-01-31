West Herr Automotive Group announces acquisition of the Aurora Theatre

EAST AURORA, N.Y. (WKBW) — West Herr Automotive Group announced its acquisition of the Aurora Theatre Monday.
As of Tuesday the West Herr Automotive Group will be the new owner of the theatre, according to a release and a post on its Facebook page.
The release says the theatre has had six owners since 1925 and Scott Bieler with the West Herr Automotive Group be the seventh owner. It will be closed for the first two weeks of February for renovations and will reopen February 18.
The current owners, Paul and Lynn Kinsella, released the following statement Monday:
We could not be happier for The Aurora and the community to have Scott and his team assume ownership of the theatre and popcorn shop. Paul and I have enjoyed our time as its owners and are so excited that The Aurora Theatre will continue for many years to come. Over the past 11 years, we are proud of the accomplishments we have had with support of our local residents and businesses from the conversion of 35 mm to digital projection to getting through a pandemic. It is now time for a new director behind the camera.
- Lynn Kinsella
West Herr and Bieler released the following statement Monday:
West Herr is proud and honored to be able to carry on the legacy of the Aurora Theatre. The theater has played a significant role in the history of East Aurora, and has had a long standing reputation for providing great family entertainment the past 97 years, and we look forward to carrying on that tradition. We look forward to building on what Lynn and Paul Kinsella have built, and expanding on the charitable work they have done in the community. We plan on expanding and hosting more charitable events at the theatre, as well as speaker and musical events. After making some renovations to upgrade the facility that will hopefully improve the overall customer experience, we are excited for the opportunity to be the next steward of the Aurora Theatre and for this new opportunity for West Herr to serve our community.
- Scott Bieler