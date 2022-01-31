West Herr Automotive Group announces acquisition of the Aurora Theatre

EAST AURORA, N.Y. (WKBW) — West Herr Automotive Group announced its acquisition of the Aurora Theatre Monday.

As of Tuesday the West Herr Automotive Group will be the new owner of the theatre, according to a release and a post on its Facebook page.

The release says the theatre has had six owners since 1925 and Scott Bieler with the West Herr Automotive Group be the seventh owner. It will be closed for the first two weeks of February for renovations and will reopen February 18.

The current owners, Paul and Lynn Kinsella, released the following statement Monday:

We could not be happier for The Aurora and the community to have Scott and his team assume ownership of the theatre and popcorn shop. Paul and I have enjoyed our time as its owners and are so excited that The Aurora Theatre will continue for many years to come. Over the past 11 years, we are proud of the accomplishments we have had with support of our local residents and businesses from the conversion of 35 mm to digital projection to getting through a pandemic. It is now time for a new director behind the camera. - Lynn Kinsella

West Herr and Bieler released the following statement Monday: