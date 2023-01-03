West Falls man sentenced for raping underage victim

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced Tuesday that a West Falls man was sentenced Tuesday morning to four years in prison followed by 10 years of post-release supervision.

The defendant, 37-year-old Nicholas B. Turnquist, raped the victim, who was under 17 years old at the time of the crime. The rape occurred at a location in the Town of Aurora in 2014.

Turnquist pleaded guilty to one count of rape in the third degree on Nov. 21, 2022. A final order of protection was issued for the victim on Tuesday, which will remain in effect until 2033.

