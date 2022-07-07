West Falls man pleads guilty to child exploitation charge

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A West Falls man has pleaded guilty to a child exploitation charge as jury selection was scheduled to get underway in his federal trial.

The U.S. Attorney's Office announced that 36-year-old Nicholas Turnquist pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge John L. Sinatra, Jr. to transportation and attempted transportation of a minor with the intent to engage in criminal sexual activity.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, beginning in 2012, and for several years after, Turnquist sexually abused a minor female victim who was known to him. The sexual abuse occurred in New York, and other states including Pennsylvania, and Canada.

Turnquist is scheduled to be sentenced on October 20. He faces a minimum penalty of 10 years in prison, a maximum of life, and a $250,000 fine.