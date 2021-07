AURORA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Erie County District Attorney John Flynn announced on Wednesday that 35-year-old Nicholas Turnquist of West Falls has been indicted on three counts of rape in the third degree.

Investigators say Turnquist is accused of having sex with someone who was under 17-years-old at locations in Aurora in 2014.

Turnquist is scheduled to return to court for motions on August 30.

If convicted on all charges, he faces a maximum of 12 years in prison.