West Falls man headed to prison for 13 years on child exploitation charges

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross announced Tuesday that a West Falls man was sentenced to serve 156 months in prison, with 15 years of supervised release.

The defendant, 36-year-old Nicholas Turnquist, was convicted of transportation and attempted transportation of a minor with the intent to engage in criminal sexual activity.

Beginning in 2012, Turnquist sexually abused a minor female who was known to the defendant.

The abuse occurred not only in New York State but in other states, including Pennsylvania and in Canada. On Dec. 23, 2014, Turnquist transported the victim, then 16 years old, from New York to Pennsylvania, to engage in sexual activity.

