'We're saving so much money': Erie County program brings fresh food and hope to families

On Tuesday, Erie County leaders gathered to spotlight the success of a new community-based food access program that’s already changing lives for hundreds of families in Buffalo.

Each week, Ester McDonald and her 18-month-old daughter Rorie look forward to a special delivery at Candy Land Child Care in West Seneca, a bag filled with free, fresh, locally sourced food.

From eggs and cheese to crisp vegetables, the weekly food bag has become a reliable source of nourishment for McDonald’s family.

“We are saving so much money with the program, the eggs alone are great,” McDonald said.

It’s all thanks to Farm to Families, a new community-based food access initiative launched by the Buffalo and Erie County Food Policy Council (FPC).

The program is funded by a $1 million grant from the New York Food for New York Families Program, administered through the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets.

Since launching in December 2024, the initiative has provided weekly food boxes to over 400 families across 23 child care centers in Erie County.

“They shouldn’t be eating processed foods,” Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said. “They need to ensure that they are having access to the freshest, best food supply possible.”

Poloncarz emphasized how significant the issue of food access is in the community.

“For many people, they probably think, I can’t believe someone doesn’t have access to fresh food," Poloncarz said. “But depending on where you live, you may not, and depending on your financial concerns, you probably have difficulties purchasing fresh foods.”

The program not only benefits families, but also local agriculture. 85% of the grant funds go directly toward purchasing food from Erie County and Western New York farms, keeping dollars local and supporting the regional food economy.

“As a former teacher, one of the things I worried about most was, 'Are my children coming to school hungry?'” Deputy Erie County Executive Lisa Chimera said. “We know that food access plays a pivotal role in their ability to focus and to learn.”

“The amount of veggies alone that we’re eating now is fantastic,” McDonald said. “We love this program, we get to try new foods, which is great, and the food is so good and so fresh.”

McDonald, who also has an eight-year-old at home, said the program has lifted a heavy burden.

As of now, Farm to Families is at full capacity and has a waiting list for additional daycares to join. For more information, click here.