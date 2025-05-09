'We're looking for unity': Parishioners celebrate Mother's Day Concert, welcome Pope Leo XIV with hope

LACKAWANNA & AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — Parishioners and community members gathered at Our Lady of Victory National Shrine & Basilica for a special Mother's Day concert a celebration that became even more meaningful, following Thursday's historic announcement from the Vatican.

Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost was elected the new Pope, taking the name Pope Leo XIV the first American to become Pope in the Vatican.

"I was shocked, extremely well pleased. I never thought in my time as a priest I would see an American pope," said Msgr. Paul Burkard of Our Lady of Victory National Shrine & Basilica. "And yet hearing his background and his accomplishments, he was probably an extremely, extremely good choice."

The priest said he is hopeful the new Pope will bring unity to the church and beyond.

"I think in the long run, we're looking for unity. I think we're looking for a solid moral leader for the world. I think we're also looking for someone who has a deep appreciation of the traditions of the church, and I think he wraps, all those things are wrapped up in him," Father Paul said.

Young parishioners echoed his sentiments during Thursday's concert, expressing both excitement and hope.

"I'm excited. It's change first off, and I'm excited to see some peace, compassion. I think the world needs more of that, definitely more of that," Andrea Litwin said." His first words I saw were peace be with you, and I think that's a great first word, a great first statement for him."

"I like the name that he chose because it's my friend's name, and I was like, I thought it was pretty cool," Cole Sitarek said. "Just a lot of peace, just, that's what I like in the world."

"I was excited. I just hope that he lives up to the standards that the old one has set," Lorelai Urbanski said. "I feel like Pope Francis set a lot of movements for peace in the world, and he was inspirational to a lot of people."

Mary Fahey, an educator who attended the concert to support her students, expressed optimism that Pope Leo XIV will continue the inclusive tone set by his predecessor.

"I'm excited because I have great hope that he will continue in the way of Francis and support people who have not felt welcome in the church, whether there are people who are divorced, people who are LGBTQ+, people who are recovering from some sort of addiction or committed some sort of crime. My understanding of the gospel is that Jesus welcomed everyone," Fahey explained.

At St. Leo the Great Roman Catholic Church in Amherst, Rev. Msgr. Robert E. Zapfel reflected on the meaning behind the new Pope's name.

"I am absolutely sure that the new Pope chose the name Leo to send a message, because the last Pope Leo, who died in the first part of the 20th century, so a little over 100 years ago, he was a Pope who was particularly attentive to the dignity of each person," Msgr, Zapfel said.

Zapfel said he is hopeful Pope Leo XIV will carry on the spirit of openness exemplified by Pope Francis.

"I think, in terms of being open to different points of view and different cultures, different people of different backgrounds," he said.