'We’re back even better’: Spring Buffalo Fashion Week begins with a vibrant fashion scene 

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Spring Buffalo Fashion Week makes a return hosting four fashion shows this week.

Dozens of people showed up to the Admiral Room in Buffalo to see the creativity of different artists through fashion.

7 News reporter Yoselin Person spoke with some models like Kennedy Hernandez who says the key to walking the runway is to believe in yourself.

“I feel like you have to get comfortable and really feel confident as long as you feel beautiful, that's the best advice I can give to anybody,” she says.

Kennedy has been modeling for four years.

“I'm modeling for Shyanna Merced. She's doing her collection based on the bible,” she says.

Fashion designer Shyanna Merced who holds different creative hats says her inspiration for the design came from Jesus Christ.

“My design inspiration was Jesus Christ, not religion,” she says. “I wanted to spread his teachings, his love and I did it through different installments throughout Buffalo Fashion Week.”

Other models tell me they’re excited to be part of fashion history in Buffalo.

“I'm excited to be here and represent indigenous culture,” says Tara Halterman, a fashion model.

“This is my first show and what got me into this is that Buffalo fashion has been around for a while and now that they’re bringing it back I was like this is probably something I should jump into and be a part of,” says Demerion Whiterspoon, a fashion model.

And behind it all is executive director Khalil Carr along with his team who helped bring back the tradition after ten years.

“For a very long time people have been asking for this and you know we’re back and we’re back even better,” he says. “I want to say come to the shows and support the people. support the community. Buffalo is only a secret as long as you let it be.”

The Buffalo Fashion Show will continue through Saturday.

Clickhere for more.