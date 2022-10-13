Wellsville Secondary School student arrested after rifle and ammo found inside vehicle

WELLSVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Wellsville Secondary School student was arrested Thursday morning after a rifle and ammo were found inside a vehicle.

According to Dave Foster, Superintendent of Wellsville Central Schools, a school administrator saw a rifle and ammo in the front seat of an unattended vehicle in the senior parking lot across the street from the Wellsville Secondary School. Police were called and the school was put into a shelter-in-place.

Foster tells 7 News a student, who is over 18 and was inside the school at the time, was arrested by Wellsville Village police.

The shelter-in-place has been lifted and operations are back to normal at the school after police cleared the scene.

7 News reached out to police for further information and we were told the student is a male and is in custody. A full press release is expected in a few hours.