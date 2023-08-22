Wells Enterprises in Dunkirk announces plans to expand and add over 200 jobs

DUNKIRK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Wells Enterprises has announced plans to expand its Dunkirk facility and add over 200 jobs in the process.

According to Wells, the expansion is anticipated to more than double its current production output. In addition, Wells said the Dunkirk facility plays an important role in the national manufacturing network of its Blue Bunny, Halo Top, Bomb Pop, and Blue Ribbon Classics brands.

"We are extremely excited to build on the strength of our team in Dunkirk and continue to work with the community to grow and expand our operations here. The investment in Dunkirk illustrates our passion to provide high-quality premium ice cream products that bring joy to consumers around the world. The planned expansion also reinforces our dedication to our team, consumers, and the community as a critical part of the long-term future of our company." - Liam Killeen, CEO of Wells Enterprises

Wells said construction is planned to begin in the fall with official groundbreaking in 2024, the project is expected to be operational by late 2025.

Hand-out/Wells Enterprises Wells Enterprises Announces Expansion Plans of Dunkirk, New York Manufacturing Plant

In September 2022 a WARN notice was filed which said 319 employees at the Dunkirk facility would be laid off. The filing was amended in December 2022 and the number of layoffs was reduced to 183. Also in December 2022, Wells announced an agreement with the Ferrero Group for Ferrero to acquire Wells.

At the time, Ferrero said the acquisition was part of its strategic growth ambitions for the ice cream category in addition to Wells’ vision for accelerated growth.